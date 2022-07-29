Hallucinations, by critically-acclaimed artist and filmmaker Suki Chan, will be shown on Friday. August 5 at 2pm.

This event has been organised to coincide with Generate Reconnect, an exhibition to celebrate artwork by members of Generate – the gallery’s weekly inclusive art workshop for people with dementia.

Suki Chan uses moving image, photography, and sound to explore our perception of reality.

Artwork created at Generate, Aspex Portsmouth's weekly art workshop for people with dementia, on a billboard on Goldsmith Avenue, Milton.

Hallucinations is a two-channel video installation, which invites us to enter into the reality of Pegeen O’Sullivan, the daughter of Irish novelist, Liam O’Flaherty, who currently lives in a care village, and Wendy Mitchell, who wrote her first book after being diagnosed with young-onset dementia at the age of 58. The film transports us to their interior worlds, their personal journeys and perceptions of reality.

Joanne Bushnell, Aspex Portsmouth’s director said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to welcome artist Suki Chan back to Aspex Portsmouth. We worked together a decade ago on her outstanding sound installation A Hundred Seas Rising, which marked Dickens 200 and the Cultural Olympiad. Her new film is both stunning and poignant, and connects so strongly with what we have learnt through running the Generate programme.’

The screening is free to all but book to guarantee your seat by going to aspex.org.uk/event/suki-chan-conscious.

Generate Reconnect can be seen at the gallery and throughout Portsmouth on billboard and poster sites, and runs at Aspex Portsmouth until 4 September.