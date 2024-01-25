News you can trust since 1877
See an Evening with Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling, plus special guest Paul Merson, at The Kings Theatre in Southsea

​The Kings Theatre in Southsea plays host to an exclusive evening of football nostalgia, fun and entertainment with Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling, anchorman of Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday for more than 30 years.
By Chris Broom
Published 25th Jan 2024, 21:43 GMT
An Evening with Jeff Stelling, hosted by Bianca Westwood, is at The Kings Theatre, Southsea on February 1, 2024

On Thursday, February 1 from 7.30pm, Jeff will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and behind the scenes anecdotes. He will be joined on stage by Bianca Westwood as she hosts and roasts her Sky colleague

Jeff joined Sky Sports Soccer Saturday in 1994 and has presented almost every episode and worked with some legendary football stars from George Best, David Beckham, Roy Keane, and many more.

On the night Jeff will also be joined on stage with very special guest Paul Merson as they chat all things football. There is also the chance to ask Jeff and Paul questions with an audience Q&A and to purchase some fantastic sporting memorabilia.

We have a pair of tickets to give away to one lucky reader who can answer the following question correctly: What honour did Jeff Stelling receive in the recent King’s New Year’s Honours List?

Send your answer to [email protected] by 11.59pm on Tuesday, January 30 with your name and a contact number.

Full rules and conditions at corporate.nationalworld.com/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions.

For remaining tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

