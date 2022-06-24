Shakespeare's bloody revenge story Titus Andronicus is coming to Titchfield Festival Theatre's Bard at The Barn season

From June 28, it will be performed at Titchfield Festival Theatre’s historic Great Barn as part of their Bard at the Barn summer season.

A revered general of Rome, Titus Andronicus returns victorious from war against the goths.

His defeated captive, Queen Tamora, swears vengeance against him and his family, and with the help of her sons, enacts her revenge in the most evil way imaginable.

Mikhail Mckay as Aaron in Titus Andronicus, performed by Titchfield Festival Theatre.

This ignites a vile and twisted game of one-upmanship that builds into a visceral tale of political turmoil, personal vendetta and a climax of destructive passion.

Richard Stride is directing Titus Andronicus for TFT. Richard, from Portsmouth, is an English actor who played a Clone Trooper in Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones and portrayed Poggle The Lesser in Episode III Revenge of the Sith.

Richard says: ‘Titus Andronicus is Shakespeare’s horror at its best.

‘We all loved to be thrilled and excited by live theatre and this production brings out every emotion, both the darkness and the light, fear and laughter.

‘It is a real rollercoaster of a ride.

‘It is my first time working at the Great Barn, and it is an absolutely stunning location – just perfect for Shakespeare with its balcony and three doors at the back of the stage.

‘It is an incredible space to use and gives so many opportunities in directing Titus, it makes it very exciting for a director; especially as I am working with such a passionate and dedicated team from the cast to the crew and the production team.

‘We are creating a very thrilling play, one that will terrify audiences but also make them laugh.

‘For an audience it’s these emotions that make us feel alive.’

TFT’s production of Titus Andronicus is at the Great Barn, Mill Lane Titchfield on Tuesday, June 28 to Thursday July 7, starting at 7.30pm. There is a matinée performance on Sunday, July 3 at 2.30pm.