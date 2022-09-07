Sleeping Beauty is launched as this year's panto for Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal
THIS is one pantomime you won’t want to sleep on getting tickets for as a classic story comes to New Theatre Royal this Christmas.
Portsmouth’s historic city centre theatre is putting on Sleeping Beauty, which promises to be a magical production of enchantment and comedy.
The timeless tale will be brought to life by a line-up of professional actors from stage and screen.
Sleeping Beauty will be played by rising star Amy Everett and the evil villain Carabosse will be played by Carli Norris, best known for her TV appearances in EastEnders and Holby City. They will be joined by award-winning actor Kevin James as Chester the Jester, Broadway and West End star Ed Bakery-Duly playing the King and Michael Neilson in the role of Nurse Nellie.
Read More
Amy is currently performing in the UK debut of Mrs Doubtfire the Musical in Manchester, and came down to Portsmouth just for the panto launch before heading back north again straight afterwards.
‘I've never been to Portsmouth before, but I had friends who were at uni here and they said it's a great city, so I'm really looking forward to being here, I think it's going to be really fun, and this is a beautiful theatre.
‘When I was little and I was a dancer in panto, I would always look up the princesses and think: “I want to be that one day”, so this is fulfilling a childhood dream.’
Ed Bakery-Duly, who lives in Lee-on-The-Solent, returns after playing Baron Hardup in last year’s Cinderella.
‘It was a super-easy decision to come back to the New Theatre Royal. I hadn't been a pantomime in so long, it must have been 15 years or so, and it was lovely to come back to. It's great fun and you always work with a great company of people, it's a great venue and I get to work near home!’
SEE ALSO: Cult singer-songwriter Ian Prowse brings songs of hope on his 30th anniversary return to The Wedgewood Rooms
The show is again produced by panto specialists Jordan Productions.
NTR’s head of marketing Andy Sheppard added: ‘We had an overwhelming response to last year’s Christmas show which was the first time a traditional pantomime was performed on our stage in over 50 years. We can’t wait to welcome audiences back.’
Sleeping Beauty runs from December 9 to 31 with signed and relaxed performances. Tickets from £10 to £22.50. Go to newtheatreroyal.com.