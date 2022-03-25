Southsea Shakespeare Actors revive modern classic The Lion in Winter for their 75th anniversary | Interview

They are putting on The Lion In Winter, James Goldman’s 1966 play which depicts the political and personal turmoil in the court of Henry II. Two years later it became an Oscar-winning film starring Peter O’Toole, Katharine Hepburn and Anthony Hokins.

The production is also the first of SSA’s 75th anniversary year.

Director Rob Bartlett has a long history with the play, as he says: ‘I saw the film years and years ago, and thought: “Wow, that's a great play!”

Andy Thomas (Henry) with Sarah Parnell (Eleanor). Picture by Dickie Spurgin

‘Then we did actually do it about 30 years ago, I was (Henry’s youngest son) John when I was young, and I remember eating black pudding all the way through it – can't remember why now…

‘When we went in The Square Tower for the first time, I remember thinking this would be fantastic for The Lion in Winter because it is a castle, and the whole thing happens in Chinon Castle (in France), so, what a perfect setting for a really fabulous play.

‘It had been lodged in the back of my mind for a few years to do it. Then here was the opportunity – we had the space, they needed a director for a slot, so I said how about doing The Lion in Winter again, and doing it even better than we did last time?

From left: David Pearson (Richard), Sarah Parnell (Eleanor), Aaron Holdaway (Geoffrey), Lucas Edwards (John). Picture by Dickie Spurgin

‘You can't get a better setting for the play than The Square Tower. It's going to be absolutely right.

‘The atmosphere it creates, the echo from the stone walls and high ceilings, the chill in the air and even the slightly damp smell of a cold winter’s night will all brilliantly evoke the period and feeling of the play.’

As a member of the SSA for 39 years, Rob is now among the company’s veterans. And as they celebrate their 75th anniversary, what does he think is the secret behind their longevity?

‘We used to have a reputation for being a bit snobby, but I didn't think that was ever true.

‘When people join, you get people like me who stay around for years and years, and others who come and go. People going to drama schools would need some Shakespeare on their CVs, so they'd come along and do a couple of plays with us and then disappear off to drama school.

‘I think it's just the fact that we are friendly welcoming bunch, but we do also take the whole thing of putting on a good play quite seriously. We do our absolute best to put on the absolute best show we can.

‘And we're open to anyone who wants to join, so people can come along – my son's in this one.

‘We're very welcoming but also trying to do the best we can.’

The Lion in Winter is at The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth from March 29-April 2. Go to ticketsource.co.uk/ssa.

