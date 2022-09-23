Ian was starring as Galileo in the 20th anniversary tour of We Will Rock You – which kicked off here in Portsmouth.

Now the same producers – Phil McIntyre Productions – are bringing Ian back to the Southsea venue in the West End smash hit musical The Commitments, from October 4-8.

Another musical that is just bursting with smash hits, but this time, instead of rock and roll, there’s plenty of laughs and lots of soul – from Mustang Sally to Try a Little Tenderness, The Commitments features back-to-back soul classics as it tells the story of a Dublin band trying to make it in the music business.

Brian May on stage at The Kings for the finale of We Will Rock You, with cast member Ian McIntosh (left). Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian plays the role of Deco, the band’s talented but arrogant lead singer.

Based on Roddy Doyle’s hilarious 1987 novel of the same name, it was turned into a box office blockbuster movie in 1991.

The musical opened in London’s West End in 2013 to phenomenal reviews from the audience and press alike.

The cast in rehearsal for The Commitments, taken on August 24, 2022 in London. Picture by Ellie Kurttz

This new tour for 2022/23 is directed by Andrew Linnie. Andrew made his West End debut in the original production, playing the role of Dean, the band’s sax player. He then went on to star in the lead role of Jimmy Rabitte in the 2016/2017 UK tour.