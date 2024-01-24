Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Familiar from numerous appearances at events across the region, The Joker Squad is a charitable organisation founded in 2013 that dresses up as characters from The Star Wars universe and raises funds for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice. Their members will be donning costumes and collecting money on the night for this worthy cause.

There will plenty of opportunity for movie fans to have photos with Princess Leia, Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers and other iconic movie characters.

The show itself, boasting a huge 35-piece orchestra, will feature some of the greatest, most memorable and instantly recognizable compositions in movie history, from Star Wars to War of the Worlds, and from Back to the Future to ET.

Pictured is: (l-r) Emily Baron as Princess Leia, Kennedy Kirby as Padme Amidala and Lee Richards as Darth Vader from The Joker Squad. Picture: Sarah Standing (160124-4971)

But it’s not just the beautiful symphonic arrangements that make Symphonix Soundtracks stand out. The performance will also feature visual film clips, bringing together the sound and sight for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Producer for Symphonix Simon Ledger says: “We are so excited to not only have an incredible 35-piece orchestra playing some of the most iconic film soundtracks at this concert and footage of some of the best bits but to also have some of the characters from these movies coming along providing the film fans a chance to get some photos with their favourite characters. This will really be an evening to remember.”