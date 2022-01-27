Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK tour is coming to Portsmouth. Where is it playing? When is it on? Which dancers are in the line-up? How do we get tickets?
The official Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals will be visiting Portsmouth Guildhall as part of a whopping 36 date UK tour this spring.
The sensational line-up of incredible dancers will start the tour at Salford’s Lowry Theatre on April 28, winding its way to Portsmouth on May 11.
Directed by Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, the tour will feature an exciting line-up of 10 magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites, including:
- Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell
- Two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova
- Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima
- Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer
- 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones
- Undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones
- Current South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard
- 2017 & 2020 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez
- Four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk
- 2021 Strictly finalist Kai Widdrington
Jason Gilkison said: ‘We are delighted to announce this incredible line-up of Strictly dancers for this year’s official Strictly Professionals tour. These much loved pros are set to dazzle audiences across the country this spring, with two hours of the finest choreography and dancing.
‘Watching them perform at such an incredible standard is an experience not to be missed.’
Audiences nationwide will enjoy the inspiring talent of the multi award-winning world-class dancers as they perform stunningly choreographed Ballroom and Latin routines in exquisite costumes, with all the glitz, glamour, sequins and sparkle of the smash hit BBC One TV show - live on stage!
Tickets are on sale now from StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.
