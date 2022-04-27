Take That's Gary Barlow announces Portsmouth dates for solo show A Different Stage - here's how to get tickets

The singer, songwriter, composer and producer, will be performing A Different Stage at New Theatre Royal from November 8 to 11.

The show, which tells his story in his words, premiered at The Brindley, in Runcorn, Cheshire, in February to a rapturous reception from his delighted fans.

He has since played to sell-out audiences in Salford, Liverpool and Edinburgh and has announced his West End debut at the London’s Duke of York’s Theatre in August.

Artwork for Gary Barlow's one-man-show A Different Stage, which is at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, from November 8-11

Today the performer has confirmed a brand new run of shows which will see him perform a further 24 dates in 7 cities around the UK – including Portsmouth.

Gary said: ‘Now I’ve done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard. I’ve done shows where I sit and talk to people. I’ve done shows where I’ve performed as part of a group.

‘But this one, well, it’s like all of those, but none of them. When I walk out this time, it’s going to be a very different stage altogether.’

Gary Barlow attending the Gala Night for Take That's The Band musical, in association with the Elton John AIDs Foundation, held at the Haymarket Theatre, London.

Created by Gary and his long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, A Different Stage sees Gary narrate the journey of his life alongside the music from his career.

Gary Barlow is one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of the group Take That, he has won eight Brit Awards and sold more than 45m records. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production of Finding Neverland; working alongside Tim Firth on Calendar Girls The Musical; and collaborating with Tim and his Take That bandmates on The Band, a record-breaking stage musical currently being adapted into a feature film.

Tickets costing from £39 go on sale from Friday, April 29 at 9.30am here adifferentstage.show or here newtheatreroyal.com.