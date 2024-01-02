Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The show – dubbed the Pompey Panto, starred EastEnders’ Shaun Williamson in the title role, with The Only Way is Essex’s James Argent as Peter Pan – was a smash hit with numerous sold-out performances during its month-long run.

And the Southsea venue’s CEO has thanked those who came while explaining how important the annual pantomime is to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing their supporters, chief executive Paul Woolf said: “It has been an amazing journey with an incredible 60,000 shipmates coming to watch the panto.

Hook is the Kings Theatre pantomime for 2023, starring Shaun Williamson as Hook; James 'Arg' Argent as Peter Pan; Jack Edwards as Mrs Smee; Georgia Deloise as Wendy; Elizabeth Rose as tinkerbell; Julia Worsley as Mother and Gemma The Mermaid. Picture by Alan Bound for The Kings Theatre

“Your support is vital to us in so many ways. Firstly, it lets us produce our own quality productions including the Pompey Panto giving us full control over the high standard and experience we create and deliver and that you have come to expect.

“Secondly, it has let us proudly gift £25,000 of tickets to children and adults that would not normally be able to come to enjoy the magic of live theatre over Christmas and provides a scholarship programme which funds £25,000 for our Arts Academy.

"Thirdly, your support means we can continue producing our community productions such as the hugely popular Chitty Chitty Bang Bang last year, and Grease The Musical and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory coming up. These shows are really important to us as they provide a stage for highly talented local performers who may or may not want a career on the stage. Three of the professional cast in this year’s panto have appeared in our community productions. They also provide experience and skills for those wanting to work in the theatre such as developing the backstage crew, make up and marketing teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later this year they are planning to push ahead with major renovations which have been delayed from 2020 by Covid.