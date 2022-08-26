Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its ongoing commitment to make the theatre available and affordable to everybody, the management of the Albert Road, Southsea venue have released 16,500 seats at the bargain price.

The cut-price tickets will be available for all 52 performances of The Pompey Panto which runs from December 2-31.

They can be booked online, over the phone or in person at The Kings Theatre box office.

Michelle Antrobus will star in the title role of Cinderella in The Kings Theatre's 2022 panto. Picture by Cinnabar Studios

It comes hot on the heels of the recently announced Kings Theatre Arts Academy (KTAA), which will incorporate the previously-named Kings Youth Theatre and other community classes and projects. KTAA will fund £25,000 worth of scholarships to ensure that everybody has a fair chance to be involved and experience the live arts.

Paul Woolf, The Kings’ CEO and the panto’s producer, said:’ The ever-rising cost of living has impacted many across our region. As advocates of the arts and understanding the importance of live theatre, we’re excited to be able to offer this opportunity in the hope that many more people will be able to experience the magic of pantomime this Christmas.

‘With the launch of The Kings Theatre Arts Academy and our promise to make theatre more inclusive to anyone who wishes to experience the arts, we’re delighted that we can offer significantly cheaper tickets to the best pantomime on the south coast.’

Jack Edwards, artistic director and the panto’s Fairy Godmother, added: ‘We’ve put together a cracker of a show for this year’s Pompey Panto and we’re really looking forward to sharing it with you all. Releasing 16,500 seats at £10 will make the panto available to more people and hopefully to a wider audience who would otherwise not be able to afford to come along. I am so excited to have the opportunity to see even more happy faces at The Kings this year.’

The panto stars ‘Search for Cinders’ winner Michelle Antrobus plus returning favourites Jack Edwards, Sean Smith as the dashing Prince, Julia Worsley and Harry Howle as the Wicked Step Sisters, Ben Ofoedu as Dandini and Peter McCrohon as the Fairy King. New to the gang is Joe Rowntree as the lovestruck Buttons.