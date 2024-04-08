The Kings Theatre's new community show is ready to go like Greased Lightnin'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Following the success of last year’s sell out run with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, this year we’re invited to Rydell High where Danny Zuko spends a passionate summer at the beach winning over the heart of Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town.

As the new semester begins, feelings cross over with popularity status and the two must work out if their love or their high school clique is most important.

Director Nick Willia ms describes himself as “big fan” of Grease, having played Kenickie in a previous production. He says: “It will have all of the songs people know from the film – let's be honest, when people go to see Grease in the theatre, they want to see something like the film. John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John – that kind of take. We've tried to stay as true to that version as possible

Jacob Bailey as Danny Zuko and Poppy Bailey as Sandy Dumbrowski at Clarence Pier, Southsea. Picture: Keith Woodland (230321-39)

"I've always had a strong affiliation with the show, and as soon as we started working on this project, I knew that I was going to have a great time with it, and I had it clear in mind how I wanted it to be.

“The whole piece has come together exactly as I imagined it.”

And how’s this show’s Kenickie shaping up?

"He's not bad,” Nick laughs. “I'll have to remain just as his understudy for now.

Unofficially, if any of our T-Birds decided to wander off, I'd have to go on in their place, as the natural back-up! Seriously though, Tom, who's playing Kenickie, is doing a brilliant job.”

Jacob Bailey has the unenviable task of stepping into John Travolta’s shoes as Danny, but he had great fun doing a day of promo around Southsea recently with co-star Poppy Bailey (no relation) who plays Sandy.

“I felt like a rockstar!” he laughs. “It was pretty cool – people were taking photos and stuff.

“Back when I was 13 I did a youth production of Grease where I was one of the ensemble, now skip to almost 10 years later, it's great be going on as the lead man. I'm very nervous, but very excited.

"I don't think anyone can compare to John Travolta – he's incredible. I've been watching the film, trying to pick up a few of his mannerisms. People expect to see John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, so it's about trying to give them that, but also to put your own spin on it, it's been a challenge. It's trying to find that right balance.”

And Poppy has a link to Grease too – her sister has been part of the cast in The West End. “She's been giving me lots of hints and tips.

“And it's one of my mum's favourite films, so she had the songs on all the time. I've known the songs for years - it's going to be so much fun doing them on stage.”