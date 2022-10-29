You have six brothers and a sister who perform with a story spanning several decades – from child stardom, to teen idol fame, record-breaking TV shows, and huge tours, to their later financial woes, and ongoing lives in the spotlight.

And of course they have the songs which sold more than 100m records across the globe – from One Bad Apple, to Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We’re) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more.

Written by Jay Osmond, The Osmonds: A New Musical tells the story of this literal band of brothers from Utah from his point of view – from the highest highest to the lowest low. It focuses on Merrill, Alan, Jay, Wayne and Donny, who performed as a band during the peak of their fame in 1970s, while also including their siblings Jimmy and Marie, as well as their parents Olive and George.

Alex Lodge (centre) and the cast of The Osmonds: A New Musical, which is at Mayflower Theatre from November 8-12, 2022. Picture by Pamela Raith

The Guide caught up with Jay shortly after the musical had its world premiere in Leicester before heading out on a UK tour. He was, to say the least, buzzing about the show’s positive reception.

‘We had people saying it was like a fountain of youth,’ says Jay, ‘they felt like they were 15 years old again. They also felt that we were young again, which I thought was interesting – like it's a time machine!

‘I can't even begin to explain how fun it is to see my life, as I see it through my eyes, being portrayed in a living memoir on stage and having people respond like that.

‘I love to meet people afterwards, my wife and I go to almost every show. I like to meet them and see their reactions, and I've had younger people who were there saying “I'm just discovering your music and the stories”.’

Jay Osmond with his family's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Fifty years in two hours

Jay, who was the drummer of the band, but also took lead vocals on some of their harder-rocking songs, like the huge hit Crazy Horses, recalls the show’s origins.

‘The challenging part was putting 30 of our songs and 50 years of memories into two hours. Wow – where do you begin?

‘Five years ago, a good friend who's the producer, he gave me that challenge. I was writing a second book about my life and he said, why don't you put it on stage?

Georgia Lennon as Marie in The Osmonds: A New Musical. Picture by Pamela Raith

‘It's been five years in the making. It's a journey I take people on – from when we first started with Walt Disney and Andy Williams, and then through the ups and down of our lives through the ’70s and ’80s, all the hits, and a lot of struggles – people don't know we had a lot of struggles and challenges and obstacles in our family. We were in a business which was very volatile and we were different. We met with a lot of people who said “you can't do this, you're too clean, and you can't do that”. We broke through every barrier.’

Family is a theme Jay returns to often, as when asked what the highest point of their career was for him. ‘It was when we had our lowest moment as a family, then to see us bond together as a band of brothers, we pulled through. There are several challenges in this musical.

‘I wanted people to really understand my family, through my eyes, and see how wonderful and all the hardships – and successes – are that we went though.

‘At the end of this musical – this is what I'm hearing from people – you come out with a feeling of hope. And also of forgiveness and love and positivity, and I love that!’

Alex Cardall (centre) and the cast of The Osmonds: A New Musical, at Mayflower Theatre, November 8-12, 2022. Picture by Pamela Raith

Family involvement

How have the rest of his family reacted to the project?

‘Five years ago when I started this, I asked my brother Merrill – and I'd never done any projects on my own, it's always been with a brother – I said: “We've got a great opportunity to tell our story”, and he said: “I'd love to, but I'm so busy, I've got these other projects, I know you can do this on your own.”

‘It was a blessing because it made me think, if I had my brothers' input, it would dilute it – they were all busy, and Marie as well. If I went through it with their eyes, it wouldn't be the story it is today. I was right in the middle, I saw everything. It may have been told a bit differently if the others had been involved – you've got nine sets of eyes there,’ eldest brothers Tom and Virl mostly stayed out of the limelight, ‘so I thought, I'm going to tell it my way.

‘You're going to see my parents, who were amazing, how they manoeuvred through the storms and my very strict father, a wonderful man who had this solid integrity and was very loving – he had a great heart, and a sweet angel mother.

‘When I took the original script to the producers, they said you have three musicals here! So I can only imagine what it would have been like with nine people. That was the really hard part, I had to cut out two musicals! But that meant we've got the best of the best in this one.’

Although none of his siblings had yet seen the show when we talked, they had all been sent copies of the script. And his brother Donnie, who is a regular here in panto and starring in his own shows, has also been supportive.

‘I’ve been sending a lot of little clips to Donnie. There's two sets of Osmonds in the show – the younger ones and the older ones. There's this little guy who plays Donnie and he knocks people off their seats.’

Casting

Jay was also involved throughout the creative process – including the casting. ‘I was there from step one. Everyone was put through all the paces. When they were acting, they'd have to be spot on, and when they're dancing and singing they'd have to be really tight.

‘Jay – the guy who plays me,’ actor Alex Lodge, ‘was the only one who was there from the very beginning at the workshop that I didn't have to cast because from the moment I saw him, the way he dances, sings and talks and feels deeply about things – I knew. I said: “You're it, I don't want anyone else”.

‘After we went through Covid they said, everyone's going to have to cast from the same pool – you're going to be lucky if you get one or two you want, as there are so many productions casting at the same time, but I got every one I wanted. I don't know if it's because their mums were Osmonds fans or what!’ he laughs, ‘I was so blessed.

‘All the guys had offers from all these other big shows, and they all said because your story is the coolest story of them all, it's so unique, and people have had so many questions about our family – they wanted to do it.’ He pauses. ‘I still think it's because their mums pushed them to do it!

‘The actors actually morphed into the characters. I've had these ladies who've been with us since the ’70s, saying that they forget those guys on stage aren't us, it's crazy how that happens.’

A question of respect

While the Osmonds were hugely popular, they often got short-shrift from the critics. Did that lack of respect for what they achieved ever rankle?

‘From my perspective, we've been unique out there, and we've been on a mission to lift families. Whether we've had the respect or not through the years, I think over the years we've held that up.

‘When you think of the name Osmond, what do you think of? You think of a family that's been unique. We've been able to maintain that name against all of the odds and made it together as a band of brothers.

‘Family life is cool you can get through so much together.

‘People have never been able to pigeonhole us in any category. Because of our training on the Andy Williams show, we've held certain standards.

‘We're a family that's hung together, even when in the ’70s we were attacked a bit by the rock press because we were a rock'n'roll band who were also Donny's back-up singers, and he was part of our band.’

Above all else, though, Jay’s pride in the show and all he and his family have achieved shines through.

‘I guess I'm so excited because I didn't think that five years ago I could do this on my own and I've developed the confidence – it's not cockiness – it's a quiet confidence, I know that when anyone goes into that theatre, whether you're an Osmonds fan or not, you're going to come out of the theatre thinking: “Wow, I was in a time machine”, and feeling really good about life and families and challenges, and the obstacles they face.’