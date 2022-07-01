Join Jennifer Rees at Portsmouth Guildhall to explore the troubling topic of The Psychology of Serial Killers.

During this talk the audience will discover how serial killers are classified – what are the differences between ‘lust killers’ like the BTK (Bind, Torture, Kill) Killer and ‘visionary killers’ such as David Berkowitz (Son of Sam)?

Jennifer will explore the different categories, using case studies to illustrate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talk will look at the phenomenon of couple killers, like Moors Murderers Myra Hindley and Ian Brady

She will also debunk common serial killer myths.

Jennifer will discuss the typical differences between males and female serial killers, again, incorporating case studies to illustrate.

You will also investigate the phenomenon of killer couples such as Fred and Rose West and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, as well exploring the Folie à deux syndrome also known as ‘shared psychosis’.

She will examine the phenomenon of why women fall in love with known serial killers. Jennifer will discuss the clinical knowledge surrounding why serial killers gain admirers, fan mail, and even spouses in light of their atrocious crimes.

And learn about ‘hybristophilia’, and the astounding case of the Night Crawler’s trial.

Also learn how common homicidal fantasies are – have you ever fantasised about killing someone? The results of the research may surprise you...

Plus she will talk about identifying anonymous bodies – John and Jane Does. You will watch a fascinating time-lapse video of facial reconstruction on the skull of a discovered body.

The talk is on Thursday, August 25 at 7pm. Tickets £27