She shot her lover, David Blakely.

Amanda Whittington’s well structured play does not dramatise the relationship between the two. We never meet Blakely or any of the other predatory men in Ruth’s life. She is more interested in her complex psychology and why she offered no defence.

This she explores through Ruth’s interaction with a trio of strong women, each trying to stay afloat in the seedy, sexist world of post-war London’s clubs. Director James George gets sharply focussed performances from these three. Lauren Haskett catches the hard-as-nails pragmatism of the club manager. Leila Morello is perfect as the aspiring actress, tough talking but nowhere near as savvy as she pretends to be. And Vickey Ferguson brings excellent comic timing to the mediating role of the cleaner who sees everything.

Leigh Cunningham as Ruth Ellis in HumDrum's production of The Thrill of Love at The Spring Arts Centre, June 14, 2023. Photo by Julie Wharton.

There is a male presence in the play, police detective, Jack Gale. Very cleverly, he is the character most sympathetic to Ruth’s situation, most frustrated by her silence and most unsettled by her death. Tim Skedge plays the role with great integrity, well aware that the play belongs to the four women.

Of course, four, because central to everything is a beautifully judged performance from Leigh Cunningham as Ruth. The role is demanding, constantly changing from stoical calm, to frenetic despair through sexual inhibition and fragile vulnerability. Leigh never misses a beat in this constantly arresting performance.

This production is stylish in its design and staging, but first and foremost, a masterclass in acting.