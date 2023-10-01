Theatre cast take to the water to promote David Copperfield production at the Groundlings Threare

Taking a seat before boarding the ferry - two David Copperfield cast members

Ahead of a staging of Portsmouth-born Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield in the city, the Groundlings Theatre teamed up with WightLink.

That resulted in the cast travelling on the ferry at the weekend, making several trips to the Isle of Wight and spreading the word of their production at the Groundlings from October 19-22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community cast for this production came together just a few weeks after The Trust launched a petition to buy the Kent Street-based Theatre, built in 1784, from their current landlord Richard Stride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of David Copperfield aboard the Isle of Wight ferry

While there are no new developments regarding the sale, the Trust are committed in continuing their work to engage local people.

As well as regular volunteers, the cast includes several new faces who are making their Groundlings debut.

The production is led by returning professional director Dan Dawes, a former pupil of The Groundlings Theatre Company who directed The Poppy Red last autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Delaney, Commercial Director of Wightlink, said: “Our customers loved seeing performers from Groundlings Theatre onboard Victoria of Wight.

David Copperfield cast members aboard the Isle of Wight ferry

"We partner with arts organisations on both sides of the Solent so it was our pleasure to help promote the upcoming performance of David Copperfield at this cherished community theatre.”

The Georgian Theatre, located in Kent Street, is just a short walk from Wightlinks Car Ferry and Fastcat ports.

The Trust are keen to highlight the excellent transport links Groundlings has in the city with The Hard Interchange and Portsmouth’s Harbour Train station just minutes away alongside ferry services to Gosport and The Isle of Wight.“We’re lucky to be able to offer our customers a variety of options when it comes to getting to us," explained Theatre administrator Gill Cosgrave-Lewsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groundlings is also unique as the only theatre in Portsmouth with its own car park. “We hope working with WightLink on promotional events like this helps to highlight just how easy we are to get to,” Gill added.

David Copperfield is among a busy calendar at Groundlings in the coming months.

They welcome the Edinburgh Fringe performance, Dial Medicine for Murder, as a fundraising event for the Trust and resident wrestlers Kapow for the Ultimate Grudges match.

Of course, Christmas isn’t far away which means all things Panto at Groundlings with this year’s production of Puss in Boots.