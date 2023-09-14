News you can trust since 1877
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

TheatreTrain Portsmouth performing arts students to star in show at Royal Albert Hall

Dozens of performing arts students are set for the big stage as Portsmouth’s Theatretrain Company heads to the Royal Albert Hall for a huge national show.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST
Youngsters from TheatreTrain Portsmouth in rehearsal for their performance at the Royal Albert Hall on September 17, 2023. Picture by Cinnabar Studios
Youngsters from TheatreTrain Portsmouth in rehearsal for their performance at the Royal Albert Hall on September 17, 2023. Picture by Cinnabar Studios

Theatretrain Portsmouth, is part of an 80-strong network of companies across the UK providing theatre training for young people, a select group of whom will be taking to London’s most famous stage on Sunday.

“We’re Gonna Change The World” is its 100th large-scale production – their 12th at the Royal Albert Hall – and will see performers aged six-18 from across the UK taking part.

Portsmouth will be represented at this huge event by 70 of the waterfront city’s rising stars. Now in its 30th year, Theatretrain gives young people the space to learn key theatre skills in dance, singing and acting.

Youngsters from TheatreTrain Portsmouth in rehearsal for their performance at the Royal Albert Hall on September 17, 2023. Picture by Cinnabar Studios
Youngsters from TheatreTrain Portsmouth in rehearsal for their performance at the Royal Albert Hall on September 17, 2023. Picture by Cinnabar Studios
Over the summer break, Portsmouth’s young performers were practising their lines, rehearsing their moves, and sharpening their vocals as they prepare for their big moment performing in a large-scale, professional production – many for the first time.

West End performer James Percy, who leads Theatretrain Portsmouth, said: "We’re all so excited to be a part of this! It is a once-in-a-moment opportunity for our students and really is a show like no other. They will be performing a huge range of roles and taking part in an incredible variety of acts, varying from Percy Faith’s Theme from a Summer Place to David Guetta’s Titanium!

“There will also be Happy Together by the Turtles mixed in with Beautiful by Christina Aguliera, so it is a pretty eclectic mix.”

Explaining the show’s concept, founder and artistic director of Theatretrain, Kevin Dowsett, said: “This show came about because we asked our students, their parents, and their teachers what they think is wrong with the world. We received 50 pages of A4 jam-packed with ideas. Out of that we built a show that looks at the problems of young people and the world but more importantly what young people can do to fix it.

"Now, we have the concept, the music, the moves, the motivation and of course, the performers. It’s time to do it. It’s time to change the world and the team from Portsmouth will help us do it!”

For more information on Theatretrain or for tickets, visit theatretrain.co.uk/our-100th-large-scale-production

