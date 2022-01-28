Titanic: The Musical - cast announced for Kings Theatre's biggest ever community production

The cast and directors of Kings Theatre's inhouse production of Titanic The Musical, which will take place in April, 2022. Picture by Steve Spurgin

It is due to open on April 11, the week that marks the 110th anniversary of Titanic’s ill-fated maiden voyage.

The cast of the Southsea venue’s in-house production includes Paul Clements as Thomas Andrews, Peter Colley as Captain Smith, Robert Day as Bruce Ismay, Kim Seagrove as Alice Beane, Lizzie Rose as Kate McGowan, Jo Alldridge as Ida Straus, Graeme Clements as Isidor Straus and Milo Welch playing Jim Farrell.

On April 15, 1912, RMS Titanic hit an iceberg and sank with the loss of more than 1,500 lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1997 Maury Yeston and Peter Stone memorialised the event by creating the show which focuses on the lives and hopes of the passengers and crew.

Bringing the production to the stage is a creative team consisting of Kings CEO Paul Woolf, artistic director Jack Edwards with Charlotte Alldridge and John Paul McCrohon directing, musical director Andrew Woodford, and choreographer Jacqueline Willis.

John Paul McCrohon said: ‘We are so thrilled to have assembled a truly wonderful cast from across the south who are already bringing a remarkable energy to the rehearsal room.

‘Our open auditions attracted some of the finest talents from our area’s abundance of top companies but also allowed us to discover a large number of exciting talents never before seen on the Kings stage, from those in the midst of or fresh from performing arts training to those making their theatrical debuts in this very special production.

‘This extraordinary adult cast of all ages and levels of experience feels truly representative of the wide variety of those who boarded the RMS Titanic in 1912 – and we consider it our privilege to tell their story in this epic, emotive musical.

‘We now await with great anticipation our final audition session at which we will be casting two teams of children to make our on-board community complete.’

Further auditions for under-18s take place next month.

The show runs from April 11-24. Tickets are available at kingsportsmouth.co.uk/titanic.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron