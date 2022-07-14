Titchfield Festival Theatre's youth musical theatre company expands into Gosport

Working with the Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust, the initiative provides an opportunity for children from four to 14 to get involved in the arts and musical theatre.

Stuart Hibbard, director of education and learning at Titchfield Festival Theatre, said: ‘We strongly believe that the performing arts enables children and young people to grow, acquire greater confidence and learn new skills.

‘The new programme follows the key stages of children’s learning, so that all those participating in the classes will work on theatre scripts and project tasks appropriate to their age group.

Youngsters from Titchfield Festival Youth Theatre performing

‘Furthermore, we do understand that for many people, budgets are extremely tight, therefore the classes will be affordably priced – equivalent to £4 per hour.’

The TFYT programme starts on Monday, September 12 at Brune Park School in Gosport.

All staff involved are DBS checked.