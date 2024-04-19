US singer-songwriter Dean Friedman coming to the UK on tour
Dean Friedman, one of the pre-eminent songwriters of his generation, announces a 40+ City UK/Ireland concert tour, to accompany the release of his new compilation album, 'More Words & Music'. The tour runs from January 12th through August 21st, 2024, including stops in London, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, Bridgwater, Penzance, Rayleigh, Glasgow, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and more, winding up at Dean Friedman's SongFest, a 2-day micro-music-festival, hosted by Friedman, held at the Draycote Hotel in Rugby, featuring some of the UK's finest singer-songwriters.
'More Words & Music' is Friedman's second compilation album (following the previous 'Words & Music') and contains hand-picked tracks from Friedman's last eight studio albums, including work from his critically acclaimed albums 'American Lullaby', '12 Songs', 'Submarine Races', 'Squirrels in the Attic', 'The Treehouse Journals, 'Songs for Grownups', 'Rumpled Romeo', and the classic "Well, Well," Said the Rocking Chair'. 'More Words & Music' is a double CD containing thirty tracks, in all, that confirm Friedman's status as a master songsmith and one of the finest recording artists working today. The compilation album is scheduled for release on 30th April, 2024.
Friedman, best known to UK and Ireland audiences for his string of chart hits, Lucky Stars, Lydia, Woman of Mine, McDonald's Girl and "Well, Well," Said the Rocking Chair', will be performing solo, on guitar and keyboard, featuring songs from throughout his four-decade career, including familiar, radio hits and fan favorites, drawn from his nine studio albums.
In addition to the hits and fan favourites, Friedman will be highlighting songs from his latest, critically acclaimed album, 'American Lullaby'. The crowdfunded album, considered by dedicated fans as one of his finest, touches on a broad range of topics including: the calamitous pandemic, looming environmental disaster, racism, sexism, our fractured politics, and an intractable culture war.
"My latest album, 'American Lullaby'," Friedman explains, "reflects my personal take on all the crazy stuff that's been happening in America - and around the world - for the last six years. Like all lullabies, it's filled with tales of dark deeds and disaster, but couched in soft, gentle tones, meant to soothe and comfort the listener, while gently bracing them for the potential terrors that await."
Invite family and friends and join Friedman for an evening of powerful, poignant and hilarious songs about the ordinary and extraordinary lives we share.
Tickets to all of Friedman's concerts, as well as his new album, can be purchased via his website: www.DeanFriedman.com
.......................................................................
Dean Friedman 2024 UK/Ireland Tour
April 2024
30/04/24, The Brindley, Runcorn
May 2024
01/05/24, Old Woollen, Farsley (Leeds)
02/05/24, Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek
03/05/24, Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford
04/05/24, The Spring, Havant
05/05/24, The Mill, Rayleigh
07/05/24, Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham
08/05/24, Junction / J2, Cambridge
09/05/24, Katie's Secret Garden, Stourbridge
10/05/24, Bridgwater Arts Centre, Bridgwater
11/05/24, Woodford Village Hall, Salisbury
12/05/24, The Lighthouse / Sherling Studios, Poole
14/05/24, The Acorn Theatre, Penzance
15/05/24, St Austell Arts Centre, St Austell
16/05/24, Babbcombe Theatre, Torquay
17/05/24, Acapela, Pentrych (nr Cardiff)
18/05/24, JDP / Jacqueline du Pré Music Building [St Hilda’s College], Oxford
19/05/24, The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury
August 2024
02/08/24, Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath
03/08/24, Aberdeen Arts Centre, Aberdeen
08/08/24, Universal Hall, Findhorn
10/08/24, Websters Theatre, Glasgow
11/08/24, Green Hotel / Backstage, Kinross
13/08/24, Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast
14/08/24, Aras Chronain, Dublin
15/08/24, The Running Horse, Nottingham
16/08/24, Camp Bestival, Shropshire
17/08/24, SongFest, Rugby
18/08/24, SongFest, Rugby
21/08/24, Prestonfield Fringe, Edinburgh Festival Fringe