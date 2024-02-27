Warsash competition seeks creative thinkers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, is challenging locals to come up with a name for its forthcoming Retirement Living development on Newton Road, which will comprise a stylish collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments exclusively designed for the over 60s.

The winner of the What’s in a Name? competition will receive a cash prize of £200 and see the development bear the chosen name when it opens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be in with a chance of naming McCarthy Stone's new Warsash development and winning £200, simply email [email protected] with your proposed development name and the reason behind it. Please include your name and contact details in the email and add ‘Warsash naming competition’ in the email subject header.

Warsash CGI.

The competition is open to people of all ages from the local and surrounding areas, and the deadline for entries isMarch 15.

Nicki Beswarick, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: "Our latest development in Warsash will offer a unique opportunity for retirees to continue enjoying an independent and active lifestyle within a vibrant community, and so we are eager to find a suitable name that reinforces this.

“We are looking for a name which will really represent the local community, and it can be anything from suggestions that honour local landmarks or scenery, to paying homage to Warsash’s nautical heritage. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to put their own stamp on this new addition to the area and we can’t wait to see their suggestions.”

Having recently been given the go-ahead by Fareham Borough Council, work is well underway to transform the site which will help to meet the housing need for elderly people in the local area, whilst freeing up other properties in the process.

"Once complete, the development will offer contemporary, low-maintenance apartments that each pair intelligent, ergonomic design with stylish décor and energy-efficient features, along with superb communal facilities, including a spacious lounge for regular social meetups and well-maintained landscape gardens.

A House Manager will take care of the day-to-day running of the development, while a secure entry system and 24-hour emergency call points will provide added peace-of-mind.

For more details about Retirement Living in Warsash, please call 0800 153 3076 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/warsash.