Pubs on sale

12 pubs you can buy in Hampshire right now

AT one point or another many of us have probably dreamed about owning our own pub. 

Having unlimited access to your favourite pints, being at the heart of the community, it sounds like a dream come true. Well now could be the time to make it a reality – as a number of pubs are up for sale in Hampshire. Here are the 12 on sale on Zoopla

Located on London Road in Widley, this pub comes with four bedroom accommodation. It is on the market for 50,000. It is listed by Sidney Phillips.

1. Hampshire Rose

Located on London Road in Widley, this pub comes with four bedroom accommodation. It is on the market for 50,000. It is listed by Sidney Phillips.
Sarah Standing
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
This pub is in the sort after village of Rotherwick. It also comes with a restaurant and two bed cottage. It is on the market for 95,000 and is listed by Guy Simmonds.

2. The Falcon

This pub is in the sort after village of Rotherwick. It also comes with a restaurant and two bed cottage. It is on the market for 95,000 and is listed by Guy Simmonds.
Google Maps
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This pub in Clarence Road, Gosport is on sale for 129,955. It is in a prime location and has a games room. It is listed by National Business Sales.

3. The Clarence Tavern

This pub in Clarence Road, Gosport is on sale for 129,955. It is in a prime location and has a games room. It is listed by National Business Sales.
Ian Hargreaves
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Located close to the centre of Petersfield in Charles Street, this pub is on the market for 145,000. It has been fully refurbished and is listed by Guy Simmonds.

4. Charles Street Tap

Located close to the centre of Petersfield in Charles Street, this pub is on the market for 145,000. It has been fully refurbished and is listed by Guy Simmonds.
Google Maps
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3