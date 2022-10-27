18 of the best pubs in Portsmouth according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

1. Apsley House, Auckland Road West, Southsea

Hop Back Summer Lightning; Sharp’s Doom Bar; Timothy Taylor Landlord H Named after the London residence of Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, the building is depicted on the pub sign along with a parody of its address. The pub is a short walk from Southsea Common and the shops of Palmerston Road. Inside, the single bar has a U-shaped counter. To the right is a raised seating area. The decor is basic with simple wooden tables and chairs. There is a small patio seating area at the front.

Photo: Steve Reid