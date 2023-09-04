News you can trust since 1877
9 of the best places to get an ice cream in and around Portsmouth - according to Google

Fancy getting yourself to an ice cream on this rather sunny day? – Here are nine of the best places places that you can go to for a fantastic sweet treat.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:22 BST

Thanks to Google reviews, it is possible to see some of the best places to go to get your sugar fix. From Scoops to Peaches, there are a range of businesses in Portsmouth and the surrounding towns.

Here are 9 places to get an ice cream:

Ice Cream Emporium, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 128 reviews.

1. Ice Cream Emporium, Southsea

Ice Cream Emporium, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 128 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Virdies Ice Cream and Pizza, Hayling Island, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 204 reviews.

2. Virdies Ice Cream and Pizza, Hayling Island

Virdies Ice Cream and Pizza, Hayling Island, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 204 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Utopia deserts, Fareham, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 83 reviews.

3. Utopia deserts, Fareham

Utopia deserts, Fareham, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 83 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Scoops Gelato, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.1 with 716 reviews.

4. Scoops Gelato, Southsea

Scoops Gelato, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.1 with 716 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

