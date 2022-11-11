Lazy Bear Bar, which is owned by Anjay Lukas and Ewa Dyktynska, will be holding its grand opening on November 12 as it opens doors to welcome customers.

The bar and kitchen will also be offering customers live music and sports showings on their televisions, which as generated a lot of interest on their Facebook page.

A sneak peek into the new Lazy Bear Bar in Southsea.

Anjay said: ' We are very busy and very excited it is a really important time for us and it is something different for us to try. This site was in good condition when we took over so it only took two weeks, so it wasn’t a problem.’

The power couple have been taking the business world in their stride and are set to have another success with their latest bar venture.

The opening will welcome live sport from 12pm to 7pm where live music will then take over, and Anjay said that they have already seen interest from loyal customers that go to their other businesses.

He said: ‘Our customers are quite happy about the opening. People are excited with what we are doing. We have 3,000 followers on our Facebook page and people like us as people and as a business.

‘We have been here for 18 year and we started at the farmers market and now we have managed to get to this.’

Anjay said: ‘We were thinking it would be nice to do something different for a change so we decided to open the bar, and we are very excited.’