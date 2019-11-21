A new Caribbean restaurant is opening up on Hayling Island

Have your say

HAYLING Island is getting a taste of the Caribbean thanks to a new restaurant that is opening up.

Such A Jerk, a Caribbean restaurant set up by Fiona Carby, is opening up in the building that once was The Galleon Cafe on Fishery Lane.

It will officially open on Friday, November 29 and they already have several reservations.

Fiona, with the help of her business partner Richard Windross set up Such A Jerk from home in September, where they would prepare all meals and deliver them themselves throughout the Island.

She said: ‘We work together better than a relationship. We’re best friends that are always going to work together. We consider each other partners in life.’

They held a few pop-ups at venues around the island, including the Hayling Cafe, to offer sit-down dining to customers.

They were told about an opportunity at The Galleon cafe and they took up the offer straight away.

The building, which is styled to look like a pirate-style ship, is part of the Fishery Creek caravan site, with the reception at the front of the restaurant.

Fiona hopes that this will bring in more customers, as well as attracting customers from across the island and the surrounding areas.

The restaurant will offer traditional Caribbean delicacies such as curried goat, jerk chicken and oxtail stew, as well as child-friendly meals.

They also plan to host different themed nights throughout the year, including Italian and Thai nights.

They will also serve up traditional English and Caribbean breakfasts, which include saltfish.

There is outdoor dining space available in the summer, as well as a completely separate room that is available to hire for private parties.

Fiona moved to Hayling Island last November after living in Canada.

She said: ‘We drove over the bridge and fell in love with the place. It’s a little golden piece of England.’

She previously ran a Caribbean in Margate from 2010 until 2013 called Carbeez Caribbean.