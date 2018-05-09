A new hotel for pugs has opened in Hampshire

SUMMER is on the way and many of us will be getting things ready for our holidays, writes ROBIN DANDO.

But as every dog owner knows, when the suitcases come out and the packing begins our canine companions will look up at us with big, sad eyes and we’ll feel guilty for leaving our furry friends in a kennel while we go off on holiday.

Now your dog can experience a luxury holiday of their very own. Joe Lee and her three pugs – Captain Poldark, Kobe and Rosie have opened Puggeroomie - Hampshire’s first ever Pug Hotel - in Burseldon.

Puggeroomie offers a luxury alternative to traditional boarding kennels - these lucky pugs will not be confined to kennels or crates but will be free to explore and enjoy the detached cottage and its extensive grounds just as the resident pugs do.

Puggeroomie doesn’t just cater to pugs but to other small breeds of dogs.

Joe said: ‘Puggeroomie offers a safe, loving and homely environment when owners need to attend social events they may have in their calendar.

‘I know how important it is to have a safe, local, homely place for your pugs to go. By offering that, I know it also reassures pug Mum and Dads that their baby is being well cared for and they can focus on enjoying their trip/holiday.’

‘The Cottage’ is in a prime location within the tranquil conservation area of Old Burseldon Village, a stone’s throw from The River Hamble and boasts a number of pug-approved walks.

Joe said: ‘We are lucky to be surrounded by so many beautiful walks and trails in and around Hampshire and I enjoy exploring these with four legged friends.

‘It seemed the natural next step to share these beautiful walks with other pugs as a part of our service.’

To find out more go to the Puggeroomie website.