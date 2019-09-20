A new shop opens at Gunwharf Quays today - here's what to expect

A high-end fashion retailer is set to open a store at Gunwharf Quays in the coming days.

Belstaff will become the latest company to set up shop at the waterfront outlet centre in Portsmouth when it opens its doors for the first time on Friday.

Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Allan Hutchings (142386-743)

Described as ‘rigorously designed, effortlessly good-looking and built for life’, the company offers clothes, boots and bags for all occasions.

READ MORE: A new shopping delivery app for students has just launched in Portsmouth allowing people to get food delivered to straight to their door

From robust, high performance wear for the most exacting of conditions, to perfectly judged pieces for more everyday adventures.

The brand-new store at Gunwharf Quays will give visitors the chance to pick up leather outerwear from £450 and waxed cotton jackets from £140, with up to 60 per cent off RRP.

READ MORE: Inside the £4m Hampshire mansion that comes with its own lake

Commenting on the opening, Colin Wilding, General Manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Belstaff to the centre. For close to a century, the brand has been making clothes and accessories that boast style and innovation for men and women around the world.

‘Its new outlet store at Gunwharf Quays will give visitors the chance to pick up some fabulous staple pieces for their wardrobes for even less. It will join other well-established brands at the centre including Dune London, Kate Spade and Reiss.’

Belstaff will be located at Unit 24 Gunwharf Quays and will be open from 10am to 8pm from Friday.