Sophie Baker opened her new photography studio in Port Solent. Picture by Alex Shute

The Diary Of A Wildflower photography studio opening comes after Sophie ‘unintentionally’ came across an empty unit within The Trading Post at Port Solent.

Sophie describes herself as ‘a doting mama of two girls and a cheerleader to my husband Dan. I am a storyteller, a sun chaser, a soul searcher and the one who documents real moments in photo and film.

“My family, friends and the community are at the heart of everything I do. I try to live life as unapologetically as I can and I want to invite everyone to do the same. Specialising in natural light photography, I love capturing real emotions and real moments.

Sophie Baker t her new studio at Port Solent. Picture by Alex Shute

“Letting my heart lead, I have officially opened my own photography studio. Being around small businesses with stunning views is a dream come true.

“I always wanted to create a space that offered something a little different to the rest. A place where photos are met with literature and videography is met with networking and workshops.

"A place where people have a home to raise awareness for things that aren’t recognised or supported enough in society. A home where everyone belongs.