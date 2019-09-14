A virtual reality arcade has opened in Fratton with over 350 games and virtual escape rooms

DID you know you could travel from one end of the world to the other in under half an hour?

Well with this new arcade you can - all while staying in Portsmouth.

Sabina Borthevic and Michael Kaciuba, founders of My VR Portal, a virtual reality arcade in Fratton.'

My VR Portal has just opened, offering virtual reality experiences at The Bridge shopping centre in Fratton.

With a range of around 350 games, players can get hooked up to one of the headsets and lose themselves in the virtual world.

One of the experiences on offer is Google Earth, letting you travel anywhere in the world.

The 3D experience makes you feel like you’re physically stood in the location you choose and you can even go as far as outer space.

The inside of My VR Portal, a virtual reality arcade in Fratton.

There are games such as Beat Saber, a dance-mat like game that uses ‘light-sabers’ to play a tune, which currently has a world championship tournament that players compete in internationally.

Another favourite is Richie’s Plank, an experience that makes the player feel like they are at the top of a sky-scraper and makes them walk along a wooden plank.

The scarily-real experience gives players the feeling that they will fall to their death while they are aware they are stood in a room.

They also offer a virtual reality escape room for groups of over two.

Customers can choose between 30, 60 and 90 minute time slots and a maximum of four players can go head to head.

Bigger groups are also catered for and a party room is available upstairs for groups and children’s parties.

The arcade was set up by husband and wife duo Sabina Borthevic and Michael Kaciuba, who were inspired by the popularity of virtual reality when travelling abroad.

Currently there are only two other virtual reality centres in the south of England, in Bournemouth and London.

They currently employ one other person besides the two of them and are looking to employ a second if they get a good enough reception.

One of their next steps is to move over to wireless headsets.