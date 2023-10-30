Jim Richardson, left, and Dave Williams. Picture by Dominic Parkes

Jim Richardson and Dave Williams cooked up a storm against eight other teams in the national finals at Lainston House Hotel near Winchester.

Their competition journey is now over after they failed to make it through a tough cut to the second week – but their boss stressed they should be proud of their achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Robertson, Catering Operations Manager, said: “Competing in the national finals of NHS Chef 2023 was massive and the lads did brilliantly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am enormously proud of them and what they achieved. They created some superb dishes which would have been at home on the menus of some of the country’s top restaurants.”

Iain added: “This year standards were so high and competition fierce. We wish the remaining chefs the best of luck but, as far as everyone at Solent is concerned, Jim and Dave remain absolute legends.”

The gruelling three days of challenges at the hotel’s Seasons Cookery School saw the teams create everything from plant based and allergen-free dishes to choux buns. There was also a round where chefs had to identify ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim and Dave’s creations had included vegetable curry dishes, an Irish stew with soda bread and breakfast burritos.

The pair said they were grateful to their mentor Stephen England, Head of Culinary Operations South at Medirest, for helping them in the run-up to the finals as well as being there to support them during the competition.

Practising their dishes had been a challenge for the pair as Jim is based at St Mary’s Community Health Campus, Portsmouth, while Dave works at Western Community Hospital in Southampton.

Mark Young, Deputy Director of Estates and Facilities, said: “We are so lucky to have talented chefs like Jim and Dave cooking delicious meals for our patients, visitors and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This competition gave them a chance to leave the comfort of their hospital kitchens and really showcase what they can do.