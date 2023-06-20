Adrenaline-pumping land and sea experience for people with disabilities

Wetwheels takes people of all ages on fully accessible barrier-free power boat trips

Wetwheels works with people of all ages who may not have access to the water, taking them out on fully accessible barrier-free power boat trips.

The Spinnaker Tower is offering Wetwheels guests free all day admission, so they can experience a high-speed voyage in the Solent followed by a trip up to the Tower’s viewing decks to enjoy the spectacular 23-mile views.

As part of the experience, passengers will have the opportunity to take the role of skipper and experience the thrill of being at the helm of the boat.

Geoff Holt MBE, Director and founder of Wetwheels, said: ‘For someone with a disability, being out on the water is therapeutic, freeing and lets you forget about everyday cares and worries.

‘The package of a harbour tour and visit to Spinnaker Tower is a great experience passengers can share with friends, family and carers.

‘They will see a number of our historic harbour’s most exciting and interesting sites from sea level and from 105m in the sky!

‘We are very grateful for the team at Spinnaker Tower for their support, which will enable people who otherwise would not be able to enjoy life on the water to round off their trip with a truly memorable experience.’

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, added: ‘We are committed to accessibility, with the aim of enabling everyone to enjoy its spectacular views and immersive experience.

‘We are delighted to support Wetwheels, which provides fantastic opportunities for the people it works with.’

Spinnaker Tower has many accommodations for those with disabilities, such as lift access to viewing decks one and two and free admission to one person supporting a visitor who is mobility impaired.

Staff are also disability awareness trained, knowledgeable and welcoming.