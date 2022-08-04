Age UK shop in Havant in desperate plea for unwanted clothes to help the elderly this winter

Havant Age UK, in Market Street, has been on a mission to receive as many donations as possible as part of the charity’s nationwide goal to collect 2.2m bags of clothes by the end of the year.

And six months into the challenge, and the charity has already received a whopping 1.1m bags of donations.

Julie Babbadge, manager at Havant Age UK, said: ‘We are so grateful to the generous community of Havant for the amount and variety of donations we have received since Age UK’s 2022 Challenge launched.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK Havant is urging people to keep donating clothes to achieve their target

The donations are helping to raise funds that will go towards the Age UK’s Advice Line and its Telephone Friendship Services.

As the summer has hit, the charity shop is continuing to urge people to dig out items from their wardrobe and donate them to keep up the momentum of donations coming in.

Julie added: ‘With the summer now upon us and many of us putting away our winter wardrobes, there has never been a better time to clear out and bag up the items you no longer need.

Age UK.

‘You’ll also be doing your bit for the environment too, as recycling items means that you’ll be helping to reduce waste that may otherwise end up in landfill.’

The charity shop is also encouraging people to sign up to Gift Aid which will make their donations worth an extra 25 percent.