Alan Mak with co-founder Tim Doran

The local MP was given a tour of the facility, which manufactures high quality performance fire doors and glazed screens.

The company relocated from Farlington to their new purpose-built manufacturing facility on the Hermitage Park Business Estate in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmarra’s diverse portfolio spans education, healthcare, hospitality, airports, commercial buildings, luxury homes, social housing and student accommodation.

Their local projects include QA Hospital, Berewood Primary School, Solent University, Fareham Innovation Centre and numerous local council social housing projects.

Following the tour, Mr Mak met co-founders Tim and Kellie Doran, who were educated at local schools in the Havant and Portsmouth areas.

Mr Mak said: ‘Congratulations to Ahmarra for over 30 years of trading. Tim and Kellie are a great local success story and their hard work has created new jobs and prosperity for our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The company plays an important role in helping their clients meet building safety requirements, as well as employing local people which helps strengthen the local economy.’