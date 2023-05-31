News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Alan Mak congratulates Havant-based business on 30 years of trading

Alan Mak visited fire door manufacturer Ahmarra’s factory to congratulate the Havant-based business on 30 years of successful trading.
By Simon Carter
Published 31st May 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Alan Mak with co-founder Tim DoranAlan Mak with co-founder Tim Doran
Alan Mak with co-founder Tim Doran

The local MP was given a tour of the facility, which manufactures high quality performance fire doors and glazed screens.

The company relocated from Farlington to their new purpose-built manufacturing facility on the Hermitage Park Business Estate in 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahmarra’s diverse portfolio spans education, healthcare, hospitality, airports, commercial buildings, luxury homes, social housing and student accommodation.

Their local projects include QA Hospital, Berewood Primary School, Solent University, Fareham Innovation Centre and numerous local council social housing projects.

Most Popular

Following the tour, Mr Mak met co-founders Tim and Kellie Doran, who were educated at local schools in the Havant and Portsmouth areas.

Mr Mak said: ‘Congratulations to Ahmarra for over 30 years of trading. Tim and Kellie are a great local success story and their hard work has created new jobs and prosperity for our area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The company plays an important role in helping their clients meet building safety requirements, as well as employing local people which helps strengthen the local economy.’

Managing Director Tim Doran said: ‘Thank you Alan for visiting our factory. We are proud to be based in the Havant constituency, and support the local community through employment, training, sustainability and charitable initiatives.’

Related topics:Alan MakHavantQA HospitalPortsmouth