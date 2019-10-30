All-female finance firm opens up an office in Daedalus after starting in owner's conservatory 18 months ago

AN all-female finance firm has opened up a new office in Daedalus Park in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Vibe Finance specialises in commercial and residential property-based finance.

Kim McGinley started the firm in her conservatory in 2017.

Now, 18 months later, she is about to employ a third new member of the team and the business has been shortlisted for two national awards.

Kim said: ‘We wanted somewhere local. We could decide how we wanted it to be. Fresh, new and I could put inspiring quotes up.’

The quotes, which sum up her business ethos, were part of making a business that was 'very family orientated', wanting to 'respect the 9-5' which allows for family time.

After working in London and commuting a lot, Kim decided to start up a business from home.

She then started to grow her client list - thanking the use of social media.

She said: 'I've been very active on social media. Clients have been kept up-to-date through the entire process'.

Her portfolio has grown and she has been able to employ an all-female team to join her business.

Wanting to be a leader in empowering and employing women - who she feels are under-represented in the industry - Kim focused on ensuring fair work conditions.

By allowing applicants who needed time away from the office for young families and to work part-time, she felt this would allow more women to apply for roles at the firm.

The business has also signed up to the Women and Finance Charter, which promotes gender diversity in financial services during the summer.

As well as a busy client list, Kim also values educating her clients through her work at the Hampshire Property networking meeting, giving mortgage updates - which she has been doing since February.

The business has been shortlisted for Best New Entrant at the Mortgage Introducer Awards, as well as Rising Star of the Year at the National Association of Finance Brokers Awards.

She will find out the results of both awards on November 13 and November 28 at two ceremonies.

Her focus now is on expanding the team throughout 2020 and creating more opportunities for women.