The generous contribution will be used to enhance the facilities and services of the centre following its recent refurbishment, ensuring even better support for cancer patients and their families.

The charity was chosen as the staff felt it was deserving due to its physical, emotional and even financial support for cancer patients and their families in Portsmouth.

The donation holds a special significance for Aqua Cars' manager, Dave Campbell, as he has experienced the impact of cancer on a loved one. Expressing his admiration for the incredible work done by Macmillan, he said: ‘This charity is very close to my heart. Having witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by those battling cancer having had a family member suffer with cancer, I deeply appreciate the crucial support provided by Macmillan to families throughout the city. I'm proud that Aqua Cars could contribute to such a worthy cause.’

Aqua Cars have donated £3,650 to The Macmillan Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital

The funds were raised through the collective efforts of Aqua Cars' dedicated taxi drivers and staff. Not only did staff put cash into a donation pot, but Aqua Cars kept back all of its profits from sticker and dash cam installations to use towards the donation.

Director of the company, Ronnie Leng, said: ‘Meeting the Macmillan staff we could see how dedicated and caring they were to the people that came through the doors. We’re confident that the donation will help many patients and families and are proud to have contributed to such an amazing centre.’

The Macmillan Centre at QA provides invaluable support to individuals affected by cancer, offering various services such as counselling, advice, and complementary therapies including massage and Reiki.

The recent refurbishment has already improved the centre’s environment with a more ‘homely’ feel, and Aqua Cars' donation will further contribute to creating a welcoming and comfortable space for patients and their families.

The generous donation from Aqua Cars highlights the compassion and generosity of the taxi service and its team.