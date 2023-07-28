Aquind is a £1.2bn cross-Channel interconnector cable scheme which would see swathes of the city’s road dug up to supply electricity. Concerned residents, politicians from across the political parties and The News have been united against the project since it was announced.

Under the proposals, cables would be landed at Eastney and routed up the eastern side of Portsea Island – leading to years of disruption along Eastern Road. These wires would carry on all the way to an interconnector in Lovedean, near South Downs National Park.

Protestors said the Aquind proposal would be 'catastrophic' to the city. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220423-023)

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan and former Liberal Democrat Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, have all voice their opposition against Aquind. Conerns which were raised include impacts to the environment, general disruption to the city itself and other projects not being fully explored among many others.