Aquind: Last chance for Portsmouth to defy interconnector scheme where cables would rip up city
Aquind is a £1.2bn cross-Channel interconnector cable scheme which would see swathes of the city’s road dug up to supply electricity. Concerned residents, politicians from across the political parties and The News have been united against the project since it was announced.
Under the proposals, cables would be landed at Eastney and routed up the eastern side of Portsea Island – leading to years of disruption along Eastern Road. These wires would carry on all the way to an interconnector in Lovedean, near South Downs National Park.
The scheme was initially rejected by then business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last year. Following a judicial review in Aquind’s favour, the scheme was resurrected and the government will be looking at it again.
Crowds gathered in Guildhall Square in April to protest against the scheme, with rallying cries of Let’s Stop Aquind ringing round the city. Grassroots movements including Let’s Stop Aquind and French counterparts Non à Aquind have sprung up to raise their concerns about the project.
Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan and former Liberal Democrat Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, have all voice their opposition against Aquind. Conerns which were raised include impacts to the environment, general disruption to the city itself and other projects not being fully explored among many others.
An Aquind spokesman previously told The News that the project is necessary to solve Britain’s energy shortages, and is neccessery to meet de-carbonisation targets. Anyone wishing to voice their concerns about the Aquind project should email [email protected]