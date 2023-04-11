Aquind puts its case forward to try to persuade Portsmouth to drop its opposition

The company hopes to build an electrical interconnector that would act as a bridge between France and England. A similar project was built at Daedalus several years ago with the IFA2 interconnector, which is now operational. The Aquind scheme would, the company says, be able to supply between three and five per cent of the country’s power.

Cables would be laid under the Channel and would land at Eastney. They would then run up to the electricity station at Lovedean where the interconnector would be built, plugged into the National Grid.

Most opposition to the plan has come from the fact large swathes of Portsmouth would need to be dug up for the cablng in a project that would take years. There are also well-founded reservations about the impact of an interconnector on the edge of the South Downs.

Portsmouth residents and members of the community campaign group Let's Stop Aquind, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the judicial review in November Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

Dear Reader

We are grateful that an extension to the end of April has been approved for all parties to ensure that the Secretary of State is provided with the necessary information.

Need

Britain’s energy transition from fossil fuel relies on intermittent renewable generation, largely weather-dependent (wind and sun). The Aquind interconnector guarantees energy security at night, or when there is no wind, by bringing electricity in from France. The existing sub-sea cables aren’t enough for the future needs of the south of England, which is why more are needed.

Disruption

We propose laying up to 600 metres of cable ducts in different locations at a time. But, even though disruption is temporary, we understand very well the concerns voiced by those whose daily routines may be affected. In particular the owners at Milton and Eastney allotments who can be assured that the cable will be tunnelled underground in several sensitive places using non-trenching techniques, including the allotments.

Security

Concerns have been voiced by Stephen Morgan MP and Penny Mordaunt MP about security. We do not understand or accept their concerns, which are unfounded. The energy industry is probably the most controlled industry in the UK, regulated and approved by Ofgem. Aquind Ltd is privately owned British engineering investment company. Both shareholders, who are British citizens, have invested many millions of pounds. If the £1.3bn project is permitted to proceed, the current ownership structure will change radically with new investors; well-known UK and international institutions.

Donations

There has been comment about donations to the Conservative Party. It is important to point out that it is both legal and common for British citizens and companies to support political parties and no more should be read into it.

Why Portsmouth?

Another question asked is why bring the Aquind Interconnector cable up the east edge of Portsmouth. Why not somewhere else? The impact on wildlife is often cited. The fact is, that after painstaking expert research the selected route has the least environmental impact of all the alternatives considered or proposed by others and measures to mitigate risks to nature are in place. This is very important to us.

What Next?

The Aquind Interconnector submission to Secretary of State will be published soon after April 28. Once operational the project will play a vital role in freeing the UK from dependence on fossil fuel and helping reach our national Net Zero objectives.