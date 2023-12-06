ASDA staff members are ‘reaching breaking point’ says the GMB as workers prepare to vote on industrial action in the coming weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hampshire store will take part in the vote which will begin on December 8 and close on December 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dispute centres around a number of issues including wage errors, pressure to work extra shifts and numerous health and safety issues.

ASDA staff members at Gosport superstore will be voting on whether or not to take industrial action. Picture: Panku Streetfood

Nicola Nixon, GMB Regional Organiser said: "This dispute has been brewing for some time now, with local management continuing to ignore growing concerns and an extremely stressed workforce reaching breaking point.

"Complaints were so wide and varied that a list of some 21 points of concern have been drafted to be shared with ASDA national management.

"It's beginning to look a lot un-like Christmas for Gosport ASDA staff, and perhaps this dispute may have been avoided had management invested in their staff a little more, rather than paying Michael Bublé a fortune to front their Christmas campaign."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad