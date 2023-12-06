News you can trust since 1877
ASDA workers in Gosport prepare to vote on industrial action as GMB says staff at 'reaching breaking point'

ASDA staff members are ‘reaching breaking point’ says the GMB as workers prepare to vote on industrial action in the coming weeks.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:21 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:21 GMT
Up to 100 GMB members at the ASDA in Gosport are getting ready to take part in an industrial action ballot following a number of complaints.

The Hampshire store will take part in the vote which will begin on December 8 and close on December 22.

The dispute centres around a number of issues including wage errors, pressure to work extra shifts and numerous health and safety issues.

ASDA staff members at Gosport superstore will be voting on whether or not to take industrial action. Picture: Panku StreetfoodASDA staff members at Gosport superstore will be voting on whether or not to take industrial action. Picture: Panku Streetfood
ASDA staff members at Gosport superstore will be voting on whether or not to take industrial action. Picture: Panku Streetfood

Nicola Nixon, GMB Regional Organiser said: "This dispute has been brewing for some time now, with local management continuing to ignore growing concerns and an extremely stressed workforce reaching breaking point.

"Complaints were so wide and varied that a list of some 21 points of concern have been drafted to be shared with ASDA national management.

"It's beginning to look a lot un-like Christmas for Gosport ASDA staff, and perhaps this dispute may have been avoided had management invested in their staff a little more, rather than paying Michael Bublé a fortune to front their Christmas campaign."

If workers vote to strike, industrial action could take place as early as January.

A spokesperson from ASDA said: “We value feedback from our colleagues and have established procedures in place for them to raise any concerns they may have. The GMB has not brought any issues at the Gosport store to our attention, however, we would welcome the opportunity to meet with them and discuss any concerns they may have.”

