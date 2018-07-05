BAE Systems launches pilot to help engineers restart their careers

Have your say

A NATIONAL scheme that helps scientists and engineers return to work after an extended absence is being piloted by BAE Systems

The company has teamed up with the Women’s Engineering Society and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology to launch STEM Returners.

The scheme will start in September and helps employers recruit, develop and retain the best talent, while enabling qualified and experienced candidates to restart their career.

Dr Graham Farnell, engineering director, BAE Systems Maritime Services, said: ‘We are proud to announce we’re part of the STEM Returners scheme, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming our first participants.’

The project offers paid short-term employment placements and also gives coaching and mentor support, and the possibility of a permanent position.

Four placements are on offer at BAE Systems’ sites at Portsmouth Naval Base, Broad Oak in Portsmouth and Cowes, Isle of Wight.

Applications close on July 16. Go to stemreturners.com/returner-registration/