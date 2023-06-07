News you can trust since 1877
BAE Systems to sponsor a ‘a bigger and better’ Portsmouth Armed Forces Day celebration

Portsmouth's 2023 Armed Forces Day celebrations will return to Southsea Common to salute serving and retired members of the armed forces.
By Simon Carter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:10 BST
Last year's Armed Forces Day in PortsmouthLast year's Armed Forces Day in Portsmouth
Last year's Armed Forces Day in Portsmouth

This year's event, on June 17, will be sponsored by defence, aerospace and security company BAE Systems.

With their support, Portsmouth City Council is organising a packed programme of parades, military music and dramatic displays – both in the sky and on the ground.

Veterans' groups, local military units and bases, cadets and musicians are joining forces to offer a full day of free entertainment and activities in celebration of the city's armed forces and their families.

Last November it was revealed one in 20 people living in Portsmouth is a veteran of the UK armed forces.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed 9,278 people in the city said they were a veteran at the time of the 2021 census – 5% of usual residents aged 16 and over.

Of them, 7,660 had served in the regular UK armed forces and 1,281 as a reserve.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for culture, said: ‘Portsmouth has long and lasting links with the military, with many people in the city serving or retired members of the armed forces.

‘We want to celebrate our armed forces community. A huge thank you to BAE Systems for sponsoring this event, the company is a key employer in the city with its own close connections to our armed forces.

‘Together, we're bringing a bigger and better programme of events to Southsea Common.’

Scott Jamieson, Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Maritime Services, added: ‘We are incredibly proud to be event sponsors for Portsmouth's 2023 Armed Forces Day celebrations.

‘This event is an opportunity for us to honour and reinforce our commitment to supporting the forces community from those who are currently serving, to veterans and their families.’

This year's Armed Forces Day event is also supported by partner sponsors Wightlink and south coast car dealership Snows.

Cllr Pitt added: ‘We're fortunate to have the support of a number of sponsors for big events in the city this summer, including Snows, Motorpoint, Wightlink, Hovertravel, the Queen's Hotel and Solent Sky Services.

‘I hope more organisations will be encouraged to partner with us in future and help bring more community events to people in Portsmouth.’

