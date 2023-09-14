News you can trust since 1877
Baja Mexicali opens up in Portsmouth - Here are 10 pictures

A brand new restaurant has opened in the heart of the city – and it has already proved to be popular.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:38 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 08:29 BST

Baja Mexicali opened up at the weekend – and the team have already welcomed a number of new customers.

The owner said that everyone in the community is welcome to try some of the delicious food that is on offer.

The restaurant serves ‘Mexi-Cali’ inspired food – offering a combination of Mexican and American cuisines including tacos, burritos and quesadillas to churros and margaritas.

For more information about the restaurant and what they offer, click here.

Here are 10 pictures of the new restaurant:

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Exterior shot of Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Interior shots of Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Interior shots of Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Interior shots of Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

