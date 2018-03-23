Bakery launch is hailed as a success

A NEW bakery in a town’s high street has gone down a storm, according to the managers.

Warrens Bakery opened in Gosport on Wednesday, March 7, shifting 450 Cornish pasties on the first day alone.

The Gosport store is one in a long line of bakeries opened in Hampshire, with other stores in Eastleigh, Winchester, Southampton and Waterlooville.

Franchisee Ali Rupani said: ‘We are delighted to be part of the Gosport community.

‘We’ve been humbled by the warm reception we have received and hope the residents of Gosport and surrounding areas will enjoy our pasties, tray bakes and sweet treats for many years to come.’

Operations manager Jackie Dillon said: ‘We are excited with the continued growth of Warrens Bakery across the country and have great ambitions to open up 300 franchise stores across the UK.

‘Gosport is a great addition to the brand and we look forward to pleasing many other customers across the nation as we open further stores.’