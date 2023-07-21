News you can trust since 1877
Barbie: Bowl Central in Fareham has celebrated the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie

A bowling venue has celebrated the release of Barbie by offering customers exclusive deals and photo opportunities.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:46 BST

Central Bowl, in Fareham, has taken on board Barbie day by embracing the pink and dressing up for the occasion.

The team promoted their new pink cocktail, created for the release, and customers had the opportunity to have their photograph taken with Barbie.

The bowling alley also offered £5 credit for the arcade for anyone who showed up dressed in pink.

Here are six pictures of the day:

Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023 Pictured: People dressed in Pink attire for the film Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023

Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023 Pictured: People dressed in Pink attire for the film Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Bowl Central

Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023 Pictured: People dressed in Pink attire for the film Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023

Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023 Pictured: People dressed in Pink attire for the film Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Bowl Central

Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023 Pictured: Staff Lucy Sharpe with Lilly and George Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023

Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023 Pictured: Staff Lucy Sharpe with Lilly and George Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023 Pictured: Barbie fans, Victoria York and Andy Parry outside Reel Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023

Barbiemania at Bowl Central and Reel, Fareham on Friday 21st July 2023 Pictured: Barbie fans, Victoria York and Andy Parry outside Reel Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

