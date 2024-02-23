News you can trust since 1877
Basingstoke man charged with theft after items stolen from Home Bargains, Tesco Express and Premier store

A man has been charged with a number of shoplifting offences in Basingstoke.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:31 GMT
Leon Davies, 26, of Attwood Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with four counts of theft from a shop and using threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

It comes after officers received reports that items worth than £480 were stolen from Home Bargains, Tesco Express on Carpenters Down and the Premier store on Burnaby Close between January 25 and February 22.

The police also received reports that a woman was verbally abused at the Tesco Express store on Carpenters Down on February 18.

Davies is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today (February 23).

