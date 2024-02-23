Basingstoke man charged with theft after items stolen from Home Bargains, Tesco Express and Premier store
A man has been charged with a number of shoplifting offences in Basingstoke.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leon Davies, 26, of Attwood Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with four counts of theft from a shop and using threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
It comes after officers received reports that items worth than £480 were stolen from Home Bargains, Tesco Express on Carpenters Down and the Premier store on Burnaby Close between January 25 and February 22.
The police also received reports that a woman was verbally abused at the Tesco Express store on Carpenters Down on February 18.