The restaurant announced that it would be closing on Faceook and it said: ‘It is with a truly heavy heart that we must announce today that Becketts restaurant and bar will be closing for the foreseeable future on Sunday 02nd July 2023.

‘Since acquiring Becketts in 2016, we have laughed and cried in equal measure.

Becketts has officially closed this weekend.

‘Our 6 beautiful en-suite guest rooms will remain open to overnight guests operating as a boutique B&B.’

Those who had vouchers for the restaurant can no longer use them, but customers will be able to redeem these at the sister venue, Coldeast Mansion.

