Becketts restaurant in Southsea is holding a brunch especially for dogs

DACHSHUNDS and their human companions will have the chance to unite with other like-minded people and pups thanks to a restaurant’s new monthly event.

Becketts in Southsea is holding its first Doggy Brunch on Saturday, January 25, from 10am until 3pm, specifically for sausage dogs.

The event will run monthly, with each brunch focused on a different breed.

Humans can enjoy the restaurant’s standard brunch, which includes a breakfast meal of their choice as well as two-for-one cocktails and half price prosecco, while their four-legged friends enjoy dog-friendly prosecco, beer and baked treats.

Fancy dress is encouraged and the best-dressed pooch will win a £20 voucher to spend at Becketts.

The restaurant’s owner, Soraya Parker, who has a Daschund of her own called Enzo, decided to set up the brunch to allow like-minded doggy lovers to socialise and meet other owners and their pups.

She said: ‘I’m always looking for doggy-friendly places to go for lunch and we’re a doggy-friendly restaurant ourselves, so we’re going to do a breed specific event every month. Each month it will be a different breed so it gives dog owners a place to get together and it creates a nice atmosphere for like-minded dog owners.

‘Even if you don’t have a dog but have a favourite breed you can come along and meet other dogs.’

The bar and restaurant, which also has six hotel rooms, is famous for its bottomless brunch, which includes half price prosecco and two-for-one cocktails.

The brunches are sponsored by pet boutique Parker’s Pets.

Owner Jade Elliott said: ‘It’s good for like-minded dog owners to go to introduce their dogs and to bring together dog lovers.

‘It’s something exciting and a bit different and it can lead to more things like dog walks or friendships.’

The pet groomers and supply company has a store in Cosham and two in Southsea.

Dog lovers who are interested in attending the event should book a table through Becketts by calling 023 9286 5000.