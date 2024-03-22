Ben & Shelley’s Ice Cream Parlour in Hayling Island has announced that it will re-open for the summer season
A beloved ice cream and dessert parlour has announced that it will be re-opening for the summer season this month.
Ben & Shelley’s Ice Cream Parlour, located in Hayling Island, has announced that it will be thrusting its doors open for the summer at the end of this month.
A Facebook post for the parlour said: "We are very pleased to say that we are reopening our lovely little ice cream parlour on Saturday the 30th of March. And what better way to mark the occasion than with some traditional, classic desserts."
The parlour will be dishing up the banana split and the knickerbocker glory which have both been tried and tested by staff.
