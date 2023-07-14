Introduced last October, the scheme, known as Beryl Bikes by Breeze, offers e-bikes and pedal bikes for hire across the city. It aims to help reduce congestion and CO2 emissions, improve air quality, and inspire healthy and affordable active travel choices. It is part of the Solent Future Transport Zone, funded by the Department for Transport. Riders can pick up and drop off the bikes from more than 20 locations across the city and are charged 5p a minute.

Beryl has achieved the ISO 14001 environmental management standard, an internationally agreed and recognised standard for Environmental Management Systems (EMS), used by organisations to help identify, manage, monitor and control environmental processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Achieving the standard requires organisations to assess environmental issues relevant to their operations, such as waste management, resource use and efficiency. To gain accreditation, Beryl developed its existing environmental practices into a full-scale management system.

Staff in one of Beryl's workshops repairing a bike

This success follows the successful validation of the company’s sustainability targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) last year, alongside its recertification as a B-Corp organisation.

Beryl’s sustainability lead, Sophie Noakes, said: “Our schemes play a vital role in decarbonising transport systems and have prevented thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions across the UK, but it's just as vital that we consider the environmental impacts in our day-to-day operations and business decisions.

“Gaining the ISO 14001 standard shows just how seriously we take our own environmental performance and allows us to demonstrate legal compliance, further reduce waste, save money and promote more responsible ways of working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Climate change is a huge issue and, as a sustainable company, we must ensure we are part of the solution by constantly striving to reduce our own carbon footprint even further.”