Big bake at HMS Sultan raises £1,000 plus for Gosport charity Harbour Cancer Support

Mitie UPO Staff at HMS Sultan held a charity cake sale for Harbour Cancer Support. Picture: Royal Navy

Tables full of delicious treats, placed in two locations, ensured that personnel from across the site could get involved. There was also a raffle full of prizes, including afternoon teas, hotel breaks and days out.

Harbour Cancer Support is an independent charity that offers practical and emotional support to anyone affected by any cancer across South East Hampshire.

Their centre, based in Gosport, offers a safe haven for patients, their families, carers and friends to come and spend time in a warm and welcoming environment.

The UPO provides support and advice to all service personnel throughout their time within the establishment, on areas including pay and allowances, travel and expenses and cash and banking.

UPO Pay & Allowances Administrator Tammy Rooke, who helped organise the cake sale, said: ‘Harbour Cancer Support is a local charity and everything which we raise will be going back into supporting their work.

‘Everybody in the establishment has been just brilliant, either by making and donating the most beautiful cakes, donating gifts towards the raffle, or just coming along to show their support.

Local businesses have also been generous, making big and small donations, which will all combine to make a significant difference.’